Davenport, a transfer running back from Texas State, will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Davenport told BleedTechBlue.com, "They never pressured me about committing. I just felt comfortable around the whole coaching staff. Me and Coach Veal talk everyday, and Coach Cumbie is a very straightforward person so I know what to expect and what he expects out of me. We developed a great relationship and having relationships is huge in college football. The city just felt like home this time around, and I just knew it was where I’m supposed to be."

The Mansfield, TX native had 101 touches for 560 yards and 4 TDs for the Bobcats in 2023.

The former Juco All-American had a career-high 104 total yards on 17 touches against ULM back in October.

Davenport joins a Tech backfield that includes Marquis Crosby, Keith Willis, Jacob Fields, Omiri Wiggins, and Fred Robertson.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue