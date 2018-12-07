Louisiana Tech (6-3) will hit the road Friday night to take on a quality SFA (5-2) team inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Tip-off is set for 6:30PM and will be aired on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

Tech has won two straight after picking up home wins against Houston Baptist and Prairie View A&M in the past week.

In its most recent win against Prairie View, DaQuan Bracey and Derric Jean played their best games of the young season.

Bracey scored a season-high 22 points while also dishing out four assists. Jean, who missed most of the offseason due to injury, is finally getting his legs back underneath him and it showed Tuesday night when he scored 17 points while knocking down five three pointers.

SFA enters tonight’s matchup with Louisiana Tech winners of 91 of their last 95 games played on their home floor.

The Lumberjacks will be led by Kevon Harris, an All-Southland Conference selection in 2017-2018.

In SFA’s 85-83 win at Louisiana Tech last season, Harris poured in 25 points, including a last second lay-up that proved to be the game winner.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!