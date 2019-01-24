Louisiana Tech (13-7, 3-4) and Marshall (12-7, 5-1) will square off in a key Conference USA battle Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 8PM, and the game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. Fans can listen to Dave Nitz call the action on KXKZ 107.5FM.

The Bulldogs will be happy to return home to the Thomas Assembly Center where they are 10-0 in the 2018-2019 season.

Tech lost two games on the road last week to Old Dominion and Charlotte to fall to 3-6 on the road.

Through seven games in conference play, Louisiana Tech is only averaging 62 points per game offensively while shooting only 40% from the field and 28% from three-point range.

On the opposite end of the floor, Eric Konkol’s Bulldogs are allowing only 60 points per game in league play, which leads Conference USA.

Tech will really be challenged on the defensive end of the floor Thursday night by a Thundering Herd team that is scoring nearly 81 points per game.

Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks are the two guys that make the Thundering Herd so dangerous on the offensive end averaging 20.1 and 17.6 points per game respectively.

Dan D’Antoni’s squad loves to shoot the three-point ball with 43% of their shots coming from long range.

Thursday night will be a fast-paced, entertaining game that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Tickets can be purchased for only $9.

