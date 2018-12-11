Louisiana Tech (7-3) will be looking for its third consecutive win tonight when it will host Mississippi Valley State (2-8) inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30PM.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM. The game will also be broadcasted on CUSA.tv.

In their last time out, the Dunkin’ Dogs went on the road and beat SFA 96-93 in overtime. SFA had won 91 of its previous 95 home games before the Bulldogs came to town.

DaQuan Bracey continued his strong play by scoring a team-high 20 points as five Bulldogs scored in double figures.

The Bulldogs also shot 12/29 (41%) from three-point range, including going 9/16 (56%) in the second half and overtime.

Mississippi Valley State will be led by Date Scott. Scott is averaging 14.7 points per game and was an All-Conference performer a season ago.

