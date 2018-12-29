



Louisiana Tech (10-3) will open Conference USA play Saturday afternoon when it hosts Southern Miss (8-4) at the Thomas Assembly Center.





Tip-off is set for 4PM. The game can be streamed on ESPN+, or you can listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs, Dave Nitz, on KXKZ 107.5FM.





The Dunkin’ Dogs will be looking for their seventh consecutive win Saturday. In its last time out, Tech defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-68.





Amorie Archibald lead Tech with 21 points, going 5/8 from behind the three-point line in the win. DaQuan Bracey also chipped in 15 points and six assists, while Jacolby Pemberton added 11 points and seven rebounds.





Southern Miss comes into the matchup with the Bulldogs off a win against South Dakota 66-60 on December 21st.





The Golden Eagles will be led by two senior guards, Cortez Edwards and Tyree Griffin. Edwards and Griffin are averaging 14.5 and 13.3 points per game respectively.





Tech was predicted to finish 6th in the preseason poll while the Golden Eagles were picked 7th.





