Louisiana Tech will open its 2018-2019 season on the road Tuesday night at Wichita State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7PM, and the game will air on ESPN3.com.

The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after a tough 17-16 (7-11) season a year ago. Eric Konkol returns for his fourth season as the head coach of the Dunkin’ Dogs with a 63-36 overall record.

The Bulldogs return eight players from last year’s team led by Daquan Bracey, a C-USA All-Preseason selection, who averaged 12 points and four assists.

Newcomers to the roster include junior college signees, Mo Muhammed and Ra’Shawn Langston, along with freshmen, Stacey Thomas and Kale Walters.

Muhammed and Langston combined for 36 points in Tech’s 103-58 win over Union University in an exhibition last week.

Looking at the Shockers, nine of 13 players will be playing in their first Division 1 game Tuesday night for a program that has won at least 25 games in nine consecutive seasons.

Shocker head coach, Greg Marshall, is 286-98 in twelve seasons.

A couple of names to watch for Wichita State are Samajae Haynes-Jones and Markis McDuffie. Haynes-Jones and McDuffie are the only returners that have played meaningful minutes Marshall’s squad.

Haynes-Jones scored 19 and McDuffie added 14 in the Shockers 75-64 exhibition win over Catawba College last week.

