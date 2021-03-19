BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to square-off with Ole Miss in 1st round of NIT

Louisiana Tech (21-7) will square-off with Ole Miss (16-11) in the first round of the NIT Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 8 PM on ESPN2 from Comerica Center in Frisco, TX.

Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its regular season by falling 54-48 to North Texas in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament last Friday.

In the defeat, Jacolby Pemberton led Tech with 12 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Kenneth Lofton Jr also added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Ole Miss is coached by Kermit Davis. Bulldog fans might remember Davis from his days at Middle Tennessee when he was the HC of the Blue Raiders for 16 years.

Over the course of his three years in Oxford, the Rebels are 51-41 under Davis.

Ole Miss is led in scoring by Devontae Shuler. Shuler is averaging 15.3 points per game on 41% shooting from the floor. The senior is questionable for Friday night's game after having to fly to Las Vegas for a surgery that his mother was undergoing.

The Rebels average 12.1 offensive rebounds per game, one of the top marks in the country. Keeping Ole Miss off the offensive glass will be key for Tech.

Ole Miss is currently a 5-point favorite and ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Rebels a 64% chance at earning the W.

