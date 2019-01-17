Louisiana Tech (13-5, 3-2) will travel to Norfolk, Viriginia Thursday night for a Conference USA tilt with Old Dominion (12-5, 2-2).

Tipoff is set for 6 PM, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz on KXKZ 107.5FM.

In its last game, the Bulldogs defeated Middle Tennessee 73-56 to move to 10-0 inside the friendly confines of the Thomas Assembly Center.

In the victory, Anthony Duruji was spectacular scoring 19 points on just 10 shots. Amorie Archibald also chipped in 15 points and seven assists while not committing a turnover.

Looking at Old Dominion, Jeff Jones' squad has won 10 of its last 12 contests. The Monarchs will enter the matchup with Louisiana Tech off a last second 75-74 win over Florida International in Miami.

Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith are two names to watch for the Monarchs. Caver is averaging 18 points and five assists a night, while Stith is chipping in 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

If Tech is going to win Thursday night, the Bulldogs must limit the effectiveness of the dynamic duo of Caver and Stith.

