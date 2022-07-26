Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Running Back

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Today we will take a look at the running back position that is coached by Peter Hopkins.

Hopkins is in his first season at Louisiana Tech after spending the previous three seasons at Kilgore College.

The RB Room | Keyon Henry-Brooks, Greg Garner, Harlan Dixon, Marquis Crosby, and Charvis Thornton

With the departure of Marcus Williams, Louisiana Tech will be looking for new lead-back in 2022.

Keyon Henry-Brooks enters his second year in the program after transferring in from Vanderbilt.

The Powder Springs, GA native had a tough 2021 season with only 162 total yards.



Henry-Brooks averaged 125.3 yards per game at Vanderbilt in 2020, so there is some all-conference potential in the talented tailback.

Greg Garner has been a complimentary piece for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons.

The 6'0, 211-pound running back was the 2nd leading rusher for Louisiana Tech in 2021 with 216 yards and 3 TDs.

This fall will say a lot about the trajectory of Harlan Dixon's career in a Bulldog uniform.

There is no shortage of talent for the Slidell, LA native, but he'll need to put it all together in order to become an impact performer.

Dixon averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2021.

Marquis Crosby and Chavis Thornton will be looking to crack the rotation in 2022.

Final Thoughts

How will Sonny Cumbie utilize his running backs on the offensive side of the football in 2022?

The top three running backs at Texas Tech only combined to catch 30 passes across 13 games for the Red Raiders in 2021.

Perhaps Bulldog fans are in for more of a true run game than maybe is anticipated.

Henry-Brooks is the most complete back in the room, but Garner and Dixon bring intriguing skill sets to work with.

With an offense that is expected to be pass heavy, the running back that earns the most snaps may boil down to effectiveness in pass protection.

Fall Camp 2022 Previews

Quarterback

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue