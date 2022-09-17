GAME DAY CENTRAL | LA Tech @ #5 Clemson
Louisiana Tech will travel to 5th-ranked Clemson for a non-conference match-up on Saturday night.
Louisiana Tech comes In at 1-1 overall, while the Tigers are 2-0.
Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (1-1, 1st season)
Clemson Head Coach: Dabo Swinney (151-36, 15th season)
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-1) @ #5 Clemson (2-0)
When: September 17, 2022 at 7 PM
Where: Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium In Clemson, South Carolina
TV Network: ACC Network
Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
---
