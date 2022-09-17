BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2022 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech will travel to 5th-ranked Clemson for a non-conference match-up on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech comes In at 1-1 overall, while the Tigers are 2-0.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (1-1, 1st season)

Clemson Head Coach: Dabo Swinney (151-36, 15th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (1-1) @ #5 Clemson (2-0)

When: September 17, 2022 at 7 PM

Where: Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium In Clemson, South Carolina

TV Network: ACC Network

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech handles SFA 52-17, Clemson looms on Saturday

Stat Attack | #5 Clemson

Weekly Press Conference | Clemson Game Week

Game Week Practice Report | Clemson Game Week



BTB Radio | SFA Recap, Williams on Clemson, Smoke & Beejay on first 2 weeks

How did the NFL 'Dogs perform In Week 1?

Scouting Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Know the Opponent | #5 Clemson Tigers

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs #5 Clemson

How has the Bulldogs performed against top 5 opponents dating back to 1990?

Three Keys to Victory | #5 Clemson

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs #5 Clemson

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

