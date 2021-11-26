GAME PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) will travel to Rice (3-8, 2-5) for its season finale Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 12:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Rice Stadium in Houston, TX

Series History | LA Tech leads 9-4

Betting Line | LA Tech -3.5, O/U 53

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (152-120 in 21 seasons as a HC, 64-49 in 9 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Rice HC | Mike Bloomgren (10-31 in 4 seasons as a HC, 10-31 in 4 seasons at Rice

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech fell 35-19 at home to Southern Miss last Friday.

In the defeat, Tech had 5 turnovers offensively while allowing 3 TDs through the air to a Golden Eagles squad that was playing a running back at quarterback.

On Friday, it was announced that Louisiana Tech and HC Skip Holtz have mutually parted ways.

Holtz will be coaching his final as the Bulldogs HC on Saturday.

Scouting the Rice Owls

Rice dropped a 38-28 decision at UTEP last weekend to fall to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in C-USA play.

In the defeat, the Rice defense allowed 488 total yards. The Owls have really struggled on the defensive side in 2021 allowing 36.6 points per game.

QB Jake Constantine is questionable for the the match-up with the Bulldogs after being injured in last week's loss.

With a win, Rice would win 4 games in a season for the first time under Mike Bloomgren.

Inside the Numbers