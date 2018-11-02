Louisiana Tech will travel to Mississippi State tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for 6:30PM on SEC Network.

The Ruston Bulldogs dropped a 57-21 decision to the Starkville Bulldogs last season.

Tech will be looking for some revenge this week, but it will not be easy as Mississippi State opened as a 20.5 point favorite.

Let's take a look at how the two teams match up with one another according to Pro Football Focus.

Although Nick Fitzgerald threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Texas A&M last week, Tech will look to force the senior signal caller to beat them with his arm as he is only completing 49% of his throws.

