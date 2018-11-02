Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs Mississippi State According to PFF
Louisiana Tech will travel to Mississippi State tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for 6:30PM on SEC Network.
The Ruston Bulldogs dropped a 57-21 decision to the Starkville Bulldogs last season.
Tech will be looking for some revenge this week, but it will not be easy as Mississippi State opened as a 20.5 point favorite.
Let's take a look at how the two teams match up with one another according to Pro Football Focus.
Although Nick Fitzgerald threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Texas A&M last week, Tech will look to force the senior signal caller to beat them with his arm as he is only completing 49% of his throws.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|MSU Player
|
J'Mar Smith (QB)
|
67
|
56.5
|
Nick Fitzgerald (QB)
It certainly wasn't pretty last week, but J'Mar Smith made some big throws on third down in Tech's win at FAU. Smith completed 5/11 throws for 140 yards on the night. He'll need more consistency on early downs this week of Tech is going to pull off the upset.
Mississippi State played without its leading rusher, Kylin Hill, last weekend. Hill has returned to practice and is expected to play against Tech this week.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news