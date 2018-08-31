When Louisiana Tech and South Alabama take the field for the first time in Mobile on Saturday night, many spectators will be watching the game with plenty of intrigue.

· Will J’Mar Smith be the quarterback that leads Tech to a conference championship?

· Will the Tech defense perform as expected?

· Will Steve Campbell be able to turn around a Jaguar offense that struggled across the board a season ago?

There are certainly a lot of questions to be answered about the two programs. Louisiana Tech has won four consecutive bowl games, and the Jaguars are coming off a four-win season. Tech defeated the Jaguars 34-16 in Ruston a season ago in a game that never felt all that close.

Let’s take a look at each team’s numbers from 2017: