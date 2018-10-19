Ticker
Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs UTEP According to Pro Football Focus

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Louisiana Tech will host a winless UTEP team on Saturday afternoon for Homecoming. Let's go Inside the Numbers and see how the two teams matchup.

J"Mar Smith is coming off his best game of the season and will look to continue that strong play this week.

La Tech QBs vs UTEP QBs
Player Overall Grade Overall Grade Player

J'Mar Smith

71.1

60.2

Ryan Metz

Aaron Allen

56.8

49.5

Kai Locksley
