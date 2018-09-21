Inside the Numbers: Louisiana Tech vs LSU According to Pro Football Focus
Louisiana Tech and LSU will square off Saturday night in the 21st meeting between the two programs. LSU leads the all-time series 18-1 and enters the game in 2018 as a three touchdown favorite over the Bulldogs.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs stack up against the Tigers when you look at the numbers. First up, the quarterback matchup between J'Mar Smith and Joe Burrow:
|Tech QB
|Overall Grade
|Passing Grade
|Overall Grade
|Passing Grade
|LSU QB
|
J’Mar Smith
|
74.6
|
74.9
|
69.5
|
71.3
|
Joe Burrow
J'Mar Smith had a rocky start to his 2018 season against South Alabama before bouncing back in a big way against Southern two weeks ago. Joe Burrow has provided a calming presence to the quarterback position for LSU while making numerous critical throws in leading the Tigers to two top ten wins in the first three weeks.
Jaqwis Dancy has been an absolute stud at running back for the 'Dogs, how does he stack up against the Tigers running backs?
