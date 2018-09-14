While Louisiana Tech does not play this week, the Bulldogs are in preparation for a September 22nd matchup with LSU. The Rivals network has recently partnered with Pro Football Focus to bring our subscribers the most in-depth coverage around. Let’s take a look at the top five rated players for the LSU offense and Tech defense according to PFF. Players must have played at least 80 total snaps through two games.

LSU Offense vs Tech Defense According to PFF Player Overall Grade Player Overall Grade Nick Brossette (RB) 84.7 Collin Scott (LB) 79.9 Damien Lewis (G) 77 Jaylon Ferguson(DE) 78.3 Joe Burrow (QB) 72.8 Jordan Bradford (DT) 73.5 Lloyd Cushenberry II (C) 67.5 L’Jarius Sneed (CB) 71.7 Garrett Brumfield (G) 66.3 Dae’Von Washington (LB) 71.6

Let’s shift gears and take a look at how the Tech offense stacks up against the LSU Defense. Players must have played at least 45 snaps through two games.

Tech Offense vs LSU Defense According to PFF Player Overall Grade Player Overall Grade Jaqwis Dancy (RB) 84.1 Devin White (LB) 77.1 Rhashid Bonnette(WR) 75.4 Micah Bakersville (LB) 75.9 J’Mar Smith (QB) 74.6 Ray Thornton(DE) 72 Michael Rodriguez (T) 71.2 Breiden Fehoko (DT) 69.6 Joshua Mote (G) 70.3 Terrence Alexander (CB) 69.3