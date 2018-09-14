Inside the Numbers: Louisiana Tech vs LSU (Part 1)
While Louisiana Tech does not play this week, the Bulldogs are in preparation for a September 22nd matchup with LSU.
The Rivals network has recently partnered with Pro Football Focus to bring our subscribers the most in-depth coverage around.
Let’s take a look at the top five rated players for the LSU offense and Tech defense according to PFF. Players must have played at least 80 total snaps through two games.
|Player
|Overall Grade
|Player
|Overall Grade
|
Nick Brossette (RB)
|
84.7
|
Collin Scott (LB)
|
79.9
|
Damien Lewis (G)
|
77
|
Jaylon Ferguson(DE)
|
78.3
|
Joe Burrow (QB)
|
72.8
|
Jordan Bradford (DT)
|
73.5
|
Lloyd Cushenberry II (C)
|
67.5
|
L’Jarius Sneed (CB)
|
71.7
|
Garrett Brumfield (G)
|
66.3
|
Dae’Von Washington (LB)
|
71.6
Running back Nick Brossette has emerged as the premier playmaker for the Tigers offense so far in 2018.
If you’d like to see how the Tech offense matches up with the LSU defense, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month and continue reading.
Let’s shift gears and take a look at how the Tech offense stacks up against the LSU Defense. Players must have played at least 45 snaps through two games.
|Player
|Overall Grade
|Player
|Overall Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy (RB)
|
84.1
|
Devin White (LB)
|
77.1
|
Rhashid Bonnette(WR)
|
75.4
|
Micah Bakersville (LB)
|
75.9
|
J’Mar Smith (QB)
|
74.6
|
Ray Thornton(DE)
|
72
|
Michael Rodriguez (T)
|
71.2
|
Breiden Fehoko (DT)
|
69.6
|
Joshua Mote (G)
|
70.3
|
Terrence Alexander (CB)
|
69.3
It’s pretty obvious at this point, Jaqwis Dancy is the best play maker the Bulldogs have. With his emergence coupled with the play of Rhashid Bonnette, the Bulldogs are certainly developing a dangerous offense that should be able to put some points on the board in Baton Rouge.
Tiger linebacker, Devin White, is one of the best in the entire country and will have to be accounted for on every play.
Part two of our Inside the Numbers series on the matchup between Louisiana Tech and LSU will be released next week.