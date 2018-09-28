Inside the Numbers: Louisiana Tech vs North Texas According to PFF
Louisiana Tech travels to Denton on Saturday night to face off with an undefeated North Texas team. The Mean Green have been clobbering everyone that has come in their way to this point.
Let's look at the numbers across the board according to Pro Football Focus for the much anticipated matchup.
|Player
|Passing Grade
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|Passing Grade
|Player
|
J'Mar Smith
|
71.1
|
71.6
|
91
|
91.1
|
Mason Fine
While J'Mar Smith has certainly had a solid season to this point, Mason Fine has been on a whole different level. Tech will need to slow Fine down to win on Saturday night.
Jeffrey Wilson is off to the NFL after four successful seasons at running back in Denton. Loren Easley looks to be the guy back there now for the Mean Green after 177 yards and two touchdowns last week at Liberty.
|Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|Player
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
87.5
|
74
|
Loren Easley
|
Kam McKnight
|
63.2
|
67.1
|
DeAndre Torrey
|
Israel Tucker
|
52.8
|
57.7
|
Nic Smith
