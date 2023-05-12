Mayfield is 2024 LB from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mayfield told BleedTechBlue.com, "I committed to Tech because it’s at home. My family and friends can come visit anytime!!! Also, the coaches always text to check in on me every day and that made me feel like Tech was home!!! It’s in my back yard!!! Tech fits the scheme I was looking for but all together they kept it real with me!"

Mayfield enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 when he racked up 119 tackles, 8 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, and 2 INTs in leading the Bearcats to a State Runner-Up finish.

THE FILM