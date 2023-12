Foster is a junior college transfer from Hutchinson CC in Kansas that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, the Piedmont, AL native told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaches love me, I felt a great connection with them. It was the best fit for me defense wise and major as well. I’m looking into majoring in Mechanical Engineering. I want to help build with not only the football team but the community and more. I absolutely love it here and can’t wait to get onboard and dominate with the guys. My family will be proud to be Bulldogs once again!!"

THE FILM