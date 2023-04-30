Jessie Evans announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Evans will come to Louisiana Tech from Prairie View A&M and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The DE/OLB had 60 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 3 sacks for the Panthers in 2022.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Evans told BleedTechBlue.com, "Tech made me feel at home. Everybody showed hospitality towards me, and I can tell Tech has great things in the making."

The Bulldogs will open the 2023 season at home against FIU on August 26th.

