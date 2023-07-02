BleedTechBlue first shared the news with its subscribers on Thursday as well.

Furr is a transfer from the University of New Orleans that will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose to come back home, Furr told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose to come back to Ruston because it was the best fit for me as a player. I heard a lot of great things about this program and wanted to see for myself. There is no place like home."

During his 4-year career for the Privateers, Furr stepped to the plate 837 times across 180 games played.

The 5'10, 180-pound middle infield slashed .296/.400/.395 with 27 2B, 4 3B, 11 HR, 74 RBI and 20 SB during his time in New Orleans.

Asked about what it'll mean to put the Blue and Red on at the Love Shack as a hometown kid, Furr told BleedTechBlue.com, "Being back in my hometown and putting the Bulldog uniform on will mean everything to me. I always went to games with my grandpa who was a lifelong season ticket holder. He would be so proud to see me put on that Bulldog uniform my last season."

Not only is Furr a solid offensive player, he'll upgrade the Tech defense as well after only committing one error in 254 chances for the Privateers in 2023.

---

