Landry is a transfer defensive tackle from the University of Florida that will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Landry told BleedTechBlue.com, "It felt like home the second I got on campus. I loved the atmosphere and the people, I loved how the coaches viewed me and where they see me in the program. I feel like I can come in and make an instant impact on the team and community in Ruston."

The 6'1, 305-pound defensive tackle played his high school football at Jennings HS in Jennings, LA.

