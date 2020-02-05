After signing 20 players in the early signing period, Louisiana Tech added 4 additional players in the late signing period Wednesday. Skip Holtz and the Tech coaching staff did a phenomenal job throughout the 2020 recruiting cycle and signed the #64 recruiting class nationally and #1 class in Conference USA. The four players that the Bulldogs added Wednesday are S Ralpheal Marshall, CB/S Dallas Taylor-Cortez, and QB Luke Anthony. Marshall comes to Louisiana Tech from Pearland HS in Pearland, TX. The 6'1, 190 safety was a high school teammate of Tech QB signee J.D. Head. Marshall adds more length to the Bulldog defense from the safety position.

The second signee of the day was Dallas Taylor-Cortez. Taylor-Cortez committed to Louisiana Tech on Monday after visiting two weeks ago and signed with the Bulldogs Wednesday. Taylor-Cortez comes to the Bulldogs from Iowa Western Community College where he spent the 2019 season. Out of high school, Taylor-Cortez signed with Iowa State. The 6'1, 180 pound defensive back will have 3 years of eligibility remaining when he gets to Louisiana Tech.



The final signee of the day was grad transfer quarterback, Luke Anthony. Anthony spent the first four years of his career at Abilene Christian University. In his time at Abilene Christian, Anthony threw for 6,320 yards and 51 touchdowns. With one year of eligibility remaining, Anthony will be here for spring practice and is expected to compete for the starting quarterback role right away in 2020.

