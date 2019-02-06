Louisiana Tech closed out the 2019 recruiting period by signing five players on Wednesday. The signings of Keivie Rose, DeShon Hall, Malik Wells, Charvis Thornton, and Carter Habich bring Tech's 2019 class total to 16 players.

Looking at the class as a whole, the Bulldogs signed one quarterback, one wide receiver, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, one safety, and one kicker/punter.

The lone quarterback in the class is Jakson Thomson. Thomson is a 6'3, 200 pound, dual-threat quarterback out of Lake Highland HS in Dallas, Texas. Thomson finished his senior season with 2,000 yards passing, 618 yards rushing, 28 total touchdowns, and three interceptions in eight games.

The one wide receiver in the class is Kyle Maxwell from Amite HS in Amite, Louisiana. Maxwell is a long 6'3, 180 pound receiver who chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Tennessee, Tulane, and Tulsa.

On the offensive line, the Bulldogs signed Antawn Lewis, Carter Habich, Jonah Brewster, and Stevie Ballard. Both Lewis and Habich come from the junior college ranks and will be expected to compete for a starting role right away. Habich was added to the fold Wednesday and chose the Bulldogs over an offer from Central Florida. Brewster is an intriguing prospect out of Plano, Texas that is 6'7, 300 pounds and has displayed outstanding footwork throughout his high school career.

Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Mykol Clark, DeShon Hall, Keivie Rose, and Malik Wells were added along the defensive line. Clark is expected to play defensive end while Hall and Rose will play defensive tackle. Clark finished his season senior season at Crowley HS in Crowley, TX with 114 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Tech was able to hold onto Hall late in the recruiting process after he received offers from the likes of Wisconsin, TCU, and Kansas. Hall had an outstanding senior season at East Ascension HS where he finished with 15 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Rose will get to campus in June at 270 pounds and looks to be a guy that could contribute right away at defensive tackle. Rose received a late offer from Texas Tech. Wells was the lone player added from the junior college ranks coming from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

The two linebackers that Tech signed in the 2019 class were Maki Carabin and Allen Walker. Carabin is a three-star recruit from Alamo Heights HS in San Antonio, TX where he finished his senior season with 151 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and four pass break-ups. Walker comes to Ruston, LA from Milton HS in Milton, GA. Walker is ranked as the 46th best linebacker in the country according to Rivals.com and finished his senior season with 80 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and 20 quarterback hurries.

Looking at the secondary additions in the 2019 recruiting class, the Bulldogs added Christian Archangel, Charvis Thornton, and Khiry Morrison. Archangel is a three-star recruit from Comeaux HS in Lafayette, LA that did not allow a single touchdown pass during his senior season. Thornton is the 30th ranked player in the state of Louisiana and the 69th ranked athlete in the country who chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Memphis, and Oregon State. Morrison will bring a tremendous amount of physicality to the Bulldog secondary already being 6'2, 191 pounds. Morrison is the 50th ranked player in the state of Louisiana and chose the Bulldogs over offers from Memphis, South Alabama, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU, Tulsa, UTSA, and Western Kentucky.

The one kicker/punter that the Bulldogs signed was Jacob Barnes. Barnes is the brother of former Louisiana Tech kicker, Jonathan Barnes. Jacob comes to Ruston, LA from Woodlawn HS in Baton Rough, LA. Barnes finished his senior season 10/13 on field goals and averaged 41 yards per punt.

Looking at the 2019 recruiting class as a whole, this recruiting class is the highest ranked class in Conference USA according to Rivals.com when it comes to average star ranking per player.

