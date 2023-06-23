Ferguson is a wide receiver from North Crowley HS in Fort Worth, TX and is Tech's 5th commitment in the class of 2024.

On why he chose LA Tech, Ferguson told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose LA Tech because of the relationship i have with Coach Brown, and I feel like he can get me to where I want to be. I love what Coach Cumbie is doing, we had a great conversation on how i would fit in there.”

The 6'2, 180-pound route runner currently holds offers from LA Tech, Arkansas State, Toledo, Sam Houston State, Jackson State, and Howard.

THE FILM