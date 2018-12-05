Khiry Morrison committed to Louisiana Tech back in June. The talented three-star player from West Feliciana High School was a big get for Skip Holtz and his staff.

Morrison will add even more talent to an already talented Bulldog secondary as he is expected to play safety for Blake Baker's defense.

When he arrives at Louisiana Tech, Morrison will be re-connected with two familiar faces in former high school teammates, Smoke Harris and Derek Turner. Harris was a freshman receiver for the Bulldogs in 2018, while Turner was a freshman safety.

The trio teamed up to win West Feliciana its first state championship in 2017. When asked about playing with Harris and Turner, Morrison said, "It will be great to play with my brothers again."

Morrison visited Ruston for his official visited this past weekend and said that it confirmed that he made the correct choice when he committed back in June. Morrison told BleedTechBlue.com that he plans on signing December 19th when the early signing period opens.

Morrison chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Memphis, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU, Tulsa, and UTSA, amongst others.

