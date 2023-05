Omar Pew announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

Pew is a defensive tackle from Northwest MS CC that will look to make an instant impact for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Pew had 40 tackles, 20 TFL, and 8 sacks for the Rangers in 2022.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Pew told BleedTechBlue.com, "I just love the culture that Coach Cumbie is building."

THE FILM