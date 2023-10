Louisiana Tech enters its bye week at 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.

Sonny Cumbie's squad will need to win three of its final four games in order to go bowling at the conclusion of the regular season.

With some down time due to the bye week, we wanted to take a look at PFF Player Grades + Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs through 8 games.

Today, we'll take a look at the offensive side of the football.