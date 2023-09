Louisiana Tech (2-2) fell 40-37 at home to North Texas (1-2) on Saturday night.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the 4th quarter the Bulldogs were able to come back and tie the game at 37 with 1:04 remaining.

However, UNT was able to march into field goal range and win it with a 31-yard FG with 3 seconds remaining.

Let's take a look at how he Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.