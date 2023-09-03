News More News
PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs SMU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech dropped a 38-14 decision at SMU on Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense 
Player  PFF Player Grade

WR Cyrus Allen

77.9

QB Hank Bachmeier

77

WR Julien Lewis

76.2

WR Matthew McCallister

66.4

WR Kyle Maxwell

66

RB Jacob Fields

64.5

RB Keith Willis

63.7

RG Jerren Gilbert

61.2

TE Nate Jones

60.8

TE John Locke

60.7

WR Smoke Harris

60.2

WR Koby Duru

60

LT Dakota White

58.7

LG Bert Hale

58.5

RB Charvis Thornton

57.9

RG Biron Rossell

57.2

TE Ryan Rivera

53.3

RT Carson Bruno

53

WR Decoldest Crawford

44.4

C Abraham Delfin

42.5

Bachmeier continues to play well. If you give him time at QB, he's got a chance to be pretty special. He was pressured on 41% of his drop backs on Saturday.

J-Lew with a great play on the 50/50 ball late, give him more chances.

I thought Maxwell & Duru did some good things, but I don't think they were consistently good throughout the afternoon.

Delfin's number supports what we saw with the eye test. It looked to me that he struggled with the delay blitz from inside linebackers.

Let's take a look at the defense.

LA Tech Defense
Player PFF Player Grade

CB Willie Roberts

86.4

LB Jeslord Boateng

79.8

Nickel Michael Richard

79.3

DE J'Dan Burnett

74.4

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

70.4

DT David Blay

69.3

S Cecil Singleton

68.3

CB Jhamal Shelby

65.4

Nickel Qua'veon Turner

65.4

DT Deshon Hall

61.7

CB Cedric Woods

61.6

LB Zach Zimos

59.5

DE Mykol Clark

59.4

LB Hugh Davis

58.3

S Roderick Roberson

57.7

CB Keyshawn Paul

56.7

LB Brevin Randle

55

DT Rason Williams

51.2

DE Jayden Gray

50.5

S Myles Heard

40.8

DT Zion Nason

36

Willie Roberts is good. Really good. He's going to quit being tested pretty soon.

Michael Richard is going to be a good one. DGT won't ever get his job back, Richard is that good. I've been singing his praises since the spring, and he's showing out.

Jhamal Shelby is clearly the 3rd CB in the eyes of Power at this point. Have to wonder if he gets more playing time over Woods at some point. I'm not saying Woods has been "bad", but he's also not been anything special either.

Roberson provided some physicality in the run game at safety, but he also misplayed the jump ball late in first half. I'd play three safeties pretty regularly.

Heard was credited with 4 missed tackles.

