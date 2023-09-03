PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs SMU
Louisiana Tech dropped a 38-14 decision at SMU on Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
77.9
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
77
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
76.2
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
66.4
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
66
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
64.5
|
RB Keith Willis
|
63.7
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
61.2
|
TE Nate Jones
|
60.8
|
TE John Locke
|
60.7
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
60.2
|
WR Koby Duru
|
60
|
LT Dakota White
|
58.7
|
LG Bert Hale
|
58.5
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
57.9
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
57.2
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
53.3
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
53
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
44.4
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
42.5
Bachmeier continues to play well. If you give him time at QB, he's got a chance to be pretty special. He was pressured on 41% of his drop backs on Saturday.
J-Lew with a great play on the 50/50 ball late, give him more chances.
I thought Maxwell & Duru did some good things, but I don't think they were consistently good throughout the afternoon.
Delfin's number supports what we saw with the eye test. It looked to me that he struggled with the delay blitz from inside linebackers.
Let's take a look at the defense.
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
86.4
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
79.8
|
Nickel Michael Richard
|
79.3
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
74.4
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
70.4
|
DT David Blay
|
69.3
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
68.3
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
65.4
|
Nickel Qua'veon Turner
|
65.4
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
61.7
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
61.6
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
59.5
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
59.4
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
58.3
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
57.7
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
56.7
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
55
|
DT Rason Williams
|
51.2
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
50.5
|
S Myles Heard
|
40.8
|
DT Zion Nason
|
36
Willie Roberts is good. Really good. He's going to quit being tested pretty soon.
Michael Richard is going to be a good one. DGT won't ever get his job back, Richard is that good. I've been singing his praises since the spring, and he's showing out.
Jhamal Shelby is clearly the 3rd CB in the eyes of Power at this point. Have to wonder if he gets more playing time over Woods at some point. I'm not saying Woods has been "bad", but he's also not been anything special either.
Roberson provided some physicality in the run game at safety, but he also misplayed the jump ball late in first half. I'd play three safeties pretty regularly.
Heard was credited with 4 missed tackles.