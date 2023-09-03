Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.

Bachmeier continues to play well. If you give him time at QB, he's got a chance to be pretty special. He was pressured on 41% of his drop backs on Saturday.

J-Lew with a great play on the 50/50 ball late, give him more chances.

I thought Maxwell & Duru did some good things, but I don't think they were consistently good throughout the afternoon.

Delfin's number supports what we saw with the eye test. It looked to me that he struggled with the delay blitz from inside linebackers.

Let's take a look at the defense.