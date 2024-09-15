Advertisement

in other news

Scouting NC State QB Grayson McCall

Scouting NC State QB Grayson McCall

Grayson McCall will make his 44th career start at quarterback for NC State on Saturday night.

 • Caleb Wardell
BTB Radio | QB Chatter, Fleischman on NC State, CUSA Thoughts

BTB Radio | QB Chatter, Fleischman on NC State, CUSA Thoughts

Big one on the road this week at NC State.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Hale, and Woods talk NC State

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Hale, and Woods talk NC State

Sonny Cumbie, Bert Hale, and Cedric Woods spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Stat Attack | NC State

Stat Attack | NC State

What do the numbers say about a couple of areas Tech might be able to exploit against NC State?

 • Nathan Ruppel
NFL 'Dogs Week 1 | Amik & Woods play well, Driskel back up w/ Commanders

NFL 'Dogs Week 1 | Amik & Woods play well, Driskel back up w/ Commanders

Five former Bulldogs were active in week one of the NFL season.

Premium content
 • Ben Carlisle

in other news

Scouting NC State QB Grayson McCall

Scouting NC State QB Grayson McCall

Grayson McCall will make his 44th career start at quarterback for NC State on Saturday night.

 • Caleb Wardell
BTB Radio | QB Chatter, Fleischman on NC State, CUSA Thoughts

BTB Radio | QB Chatter, Fleischman on NC State, CUSA Thoughts

Big one on the road this week at NC State.

External content
 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Hale, and Woods talk NC State

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Hale, and Woods talk NC State

Sonny Cumbie, Bert Hale, and Cedric Woods spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 15, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs NC State
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-1) fought until the end on Saturday in a 30-20 defeat at NC State (2-1).

The Bulldogs squandered a 17-6 second half lead but never waved the white flag and battled until the end.

Defensively, CJ Harris led Jeremiah Johnson's unit with 10 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

Let's dive into more individual performances and snap count totals, per Pro Football Focus.

NC State ran 71 plays in the game against the Tech defense.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In