PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs NC State

Louisiana Tech (1-1) fought until the end on Saturday in a 30-20 defeat at NC State (2-1).

The Bulldogs squandered a 17-6 second half lead but never waved the white flag and battled until the end.

Defensively, CJ Harris led Jeremiah Johnson's unit with 10 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

Let's dive into more individual performances and snap count totals, per Pro Football Focus.

NC State ran 71 plays in the game against the Tech defense.