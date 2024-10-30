PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Sam Houston St

Louisiana Tech suffered a 9-3 defeat at Sam Houston State on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA action with the loss.

Defensively, Jeremiah Johnson's unit was magnificent once against allowing only 9 points (really 7, 2 points came from a safety) and 268 total yards.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.