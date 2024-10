Louisiana Tech saw itself fall 9-3 at Sam Houston State on Tuesday night in Huntsville, TX.

Offensively, it was a struggle for Sonny Cumbie's team.

Tech scored only 3 points when it had the inside the Sam Houston State 7-yard line 4 times.

Tuesday night was the first time in 30 years that the Bulldogs have lost when holding an opponent to fewer than points.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed offensively, per Pro Football Focus.