Player Grades: La Tech vs USM Per Pro Football Focus
While the result wasn't what the Bulldogs wanted Saturday against Southern Miss, the offense took a step forward and played seemingly well. Let's take a look at how both the offense and the defense performed according to Pro Football Focus.
Louisiana Tech Offense
|Player
|Position
|Overall Grade
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
80.4
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
75.4
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
71.3
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
70.1
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
68.1
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
65.7
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
64.1
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
62.1
|
Ceejay Powell
|
WR
|
61.4
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
61.3
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
60.7
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
60.1
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
58.7
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
58.4
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
56
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
55.7
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
54.7
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
49.6
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
49.1
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
44.2
