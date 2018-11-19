Ticker
football

Player Grades: La Tech vs USM Per Pro Football Focus

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
While the result wasn't what the Bulldogs wanted Saturday against Southern Miss, the offense took a step forward and played seemingly well. Let's take a look at how both the offense and the defense performed according to Pro Football Focus.


Louisiana Tech Offense
Player Position  Overall Grade

J'Mar Smith

QB

80.4

Peyton Braswell

TE

75.4

Adrian Hardy

WR

71.3

Alfred Smith

WR

70.1

Kam McKnight

RB

68.1

Michael Rodriguez

T

65.7

Israel Tucker

RB

64.1

Ethan Reed

G

62.1

Ceejay Powell

WR

61.4

Wayne Toussant

WR

61.3

Hanner Shipley

T

60.7

DeVante Lovett

T

60.1

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

58.7

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

58.4

Kody Russey

C

56

Griffin Hebert

WR

55.7

Teddy Veal

WR

54.7

George Scott

WR

49.6

O'Shea Dugas

T

49.1

Javonte Woodard

WR

44.2
