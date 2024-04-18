Louisiana Tech (27-12, 6-3) will continue its 8-game road trip as it travels to Dallas Baptist (27-8, 6-3) for a 3-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:30 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | Horner Ballpark in Dallas, TX

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (260-154 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (634-319-1 in 17th season at DBU)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (4-3, 6.00) vs Dallas Baptist RHP Ryan Johnson (6-1, 1.66), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-1, 3.83) vs Dallas Baptist RHP Jaron DeBerry (4-1, 3.78), LA Tech TBA vs Dallas Baptist RHP Luke Pettite (3-1, 3.32)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.335, 9 HR, 48 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.404, 12 HR, 49 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.328, 4 HR, 29 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.317, 1 HR, 19 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.308, 6 HR, 26 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.45), RHP Sam Brodersen (3-1, 2.27), RHP Ethan Bates (1-1, 3.10)

Louisiana Tech got back on track with a 6-2 win at ULM on Tuesday night.

Cole McConnell homered for the 12th time this season with a two-run shot in the top of the first inning.

Ethan Bates connected on his 9th home-run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the third inning.

Five Tech pitchers combined to allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in the win.

Tech pitchers rank 42nd nationally in fewest hits allowed on the mound and 34th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Scouting the Patriots

Key Players | LF Ethan Mann (.367, 9 HR, 33 RBI), 1B Chayton Krauss (.364, 11 HR, 39 RBI), 2B Miguel Santos (.354, 10 HR, 35 RBI), 3B Michael Dattalo (.347, 4 HR, 25 RBI), LHP Tyler Schott (2-0, 1.54), RHP Connor Mackay (1-1, 2.70)

Dallas Baptist has been in the top 25 for most of the 2024 season but have struggled of late after losing weekend series to Western Kentucky and Air Force in the last two weeks.

Dan Heefner's club comes into the series hitting .299 as a team and are averaging 7.8 runs per game.

The Patriots rank 21st nationally with 65 home runs in 35 games.

On the mound, it's a typical DBU pitching staff that is very strong. Ryan Johnson leads a staff that ranks 12th in ERA and 26th in strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

