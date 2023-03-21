Louisiana Tech (10-10, 1-2) travels to Monroe on Tuesday night for a one-off matchup against the ULM Warhawks (7-14, 0-3). Last season the Bulldogs and Warhawks faced off twice, with the Diamond Dogs winning both games by scores of 8-4 and 11-5 respectively. This matchup is the first of four road games for Louisiana Tech this week, the other three being in a C-USA weekend series at Western Kentucky.

Game Time | Tuesday @6pm

Radio | Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (215-121 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Louisiana Monroe HC | Michael Federico (114-141-1 in 5+ seasons at ULM)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | TBA vs LHP Hollis Huff (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.302, 11 RBI, 2 HR), C Jorge Corona (.286, 8 RBI, 3 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.283, 8 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.269, 14 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.238, 7 RBI, 3 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.194, 17 RBI, 7 HR), 1B Karson Evans (.276, 11 RBI, 2 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.293, 9 RBI, 1 HR), CF Brody Drost (.173, 7 RBI, 2 HR), RF Jonathan Hogart (.200, 5 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.38 ERA, 17 K), RHP Nick Fraginals (0-1, 7.71 ERA), LHP Ryan Harland (0-1, 5.62 ERA, 11 K)

Team Rundown

The Bulldogs lost two out of three against Charlotte in their Conference USA series opener last weekend. The trio of pitchers Jonathan Fincher, Landon Tompkins, and Ethan Bates helped LA Tech win 2-1 on Friday night. Nonetheless, the 49ers outhit the Bulldogs 35-11 on Saturday (14-6) and Sunday (9-0).

That was Fincher's third triumph of the year and third strong start. His 22nd career victory on the mound came after 6.0 innings and just one run on five hits. Bates, meanwhile, recorded his third save of the year with the shutout inning in the ninth (also hit a solo home run in the game).

Catcher Jorge Corona enjoyed a successful weekend at the plate after missing four games due to illness. In his two games versus Charlotte, the junior collected four hits, going 4-for-7 with a three-hit, three RBI performance on Saturday. He doubled and homered twice for his third multi-homer game of his career (has a team-high six doubles this season).

Another strong performer for LA Tech over the last week was infielder Logan McLeod. In the five games, which included two against Air Force and three against Charlotte, he had an OPS of.600. The youngster had a.462 batting average with six hits and five walks. In the game on Sunday, he reached base four times (single, two walks, and one HBP).

Warhawks Scouting Report

Key Players | C Riley Davis (.294, 12 RBI, 0 HR), 3B Zack Floyd (.286, 4 RBI, 2 HR), CF Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (.270, 5 RBI, 1 HR), 2B Kade Dupont (.263, 13 RBI, 1 HR), RF Davis Meche (.250, 2 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Michelle Artzberger (.246, 15 RBI, 3 HR), LF Cardell Thibodeaux (.242, 12 RBI, 1 HR), SS Carson Jones (.226, 4 RBI, 0 HR), 3B Jake Haggard (.209, 5 RBI, 1 HR), DH Chenar Brown (.200, 7 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Hollis Huff (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 14 K), RHP Henry Shuffler (0-0, 16.88 ERA, 6 K), RHP Carson Orton (1-2, 4.61 ERA, 18 K)

Team Rundown

ULM comes into the midweek matchup with a losing record of four straight, including being swept by Old Dominion in the opening game of their Sun Belt Conference series.

Riley Davis, who is batting.294 with a team-high eight doubles, is the Warhawks' offensive leader. In addition to Shawn Weatherbee and Kade Dupont, he is one of three players with at least 20 hits. In addition, Weatherbee is responsible for eight of his team's 35 stolen bases this season, which ranks 34th nationally.

ULM has turned 19 double plays on defense this season, which ranks 10th in the country. They have two shutouts and a combined ERA of 5.57 in their pitching.

In the all-time series, LA Tech has a 75-51 advantage over ULM. The Bulldogs have recently dominated the season series with the Warhawks, winning 15 of the last 16 encounters (dating back to 2007). The Bulldogs have defeated the Warhawks in Monroe five times in a row and eight times in a row overall. RPI

Louisiana Tech: #200

UL Monroe #190

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

UL Monroe | Location: Monroe, Louisiana | Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment:6,670

Stadium Information

Lou St. Amant Field

Opened: 1983

Capacity: 1,800

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.