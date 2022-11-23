Louisiana Tech (2-2) will travel to Huntsville, AL for a date with Alabama A&M (0-4) on Wednesday night.

The match-up with Alabama A&M is the first of a 4-day, 3-game road trip for the Bulldogs.

After a day off on Thursday, Louisiana Tech will play a road game against Samford on Friday, followed by a neutral site game on Saturday against Tennessee Southern.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 7:00 PM

Location | Alabama A&M Event Center in Huntsville, AL

TV/Streaming | You Tube

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech played its most complete game of the season in defeating UL-Monroe 79-58 on Monday night.

Playing without Cobe Williams (violation of team rules), David Green (injury), and Kaleb Stewart (illness) the Bulldogs had numerous guys step up and perform well.

Isaiah Crawford led the way with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Keaston Willis (13 points), Quandre Bullock (12 points), Terran Williams (10 points), and Kenny Hunter (10 points) also scored in double-figures in the victory.

Bullock, Williams, and Hunter did all of their damage off the bench on 11/17 (65%) shooting from the field.

Bullcok, a junior college signee from Angelina College, saw his first action as a Bulldog in the contest.

Cobe Williams is expected to return for the 'Dogs on Wednesday night.

ALABAMA A&M PREVIEW

The Bulldogs from Huntsville, AL will enter the contest on Wednesday night with an 0-4 record.

Alabama A&M has suffered defeats against North Alabama, Tennessee State, Samford, and Norfolk State early in the season and have allowed 86 points per game in the process.

Garrett Hicks (16.3 points) and Dailin Smith (14 points) are both averaging double-figures in points through four games.

---

