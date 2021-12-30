PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Marshall

Louisiana Tech (9-3) will host Marshall (7-6) in its Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN2/ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (138-68 in 6+ seasons as a HC, 138-68 in 6+ seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Marshall HC | Dan D'Antoni (135-105 in 7+ seasons as a HC, 135-105 in 7+ seasons at Marshall)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 99-56 win over Crowley's Ridge last Wednesday.

The Bulldogs sit at 9-3 overall as they enter conference play.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. continues to pace the Bulldogs averaging 18.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Amorie Archibald is averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field.

Louisiana Tech is averaging 80.7 points per game.

Scouting the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall comes into Thursday night's contest as losers of three consecutive games at the hands of Ohio (75-65), Northern Iowa (75-60) and Toledo (95-63).

Taevion Kinsey is pacing the Thundering Herd averaging 19.7 points per game.

Something to keep an eye on is that Kinsey is shooting only 17% from 3 in 2021-2022 after shooting 42% from deep last season.

Obinna Anochili-Killen has been a force inside averaging 13 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.

Marshall plays at the second fastest pace in the country and is averaging 78.4 points per game.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Marshall. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue