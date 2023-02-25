Louisiana Tech (13-15, 6-11) will play its final road game of the regular season at Middle Tennessee (17-11, 10-7) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 3:00 PM

Location | Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN

TV/Streaming | Stadium

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered its fifth straight defeat at the hands of Western Kentucky on Thursday evening.

Tech saw itself trailing 17-4 early on and were unable to come all the way back and fell 76-66 to the Hilltoppers.

Isaiah Crawford was fantastic yet again with 16 points and 6 rebounds in 27 minutes of action. The Fort Worth, TX native went 4/4 from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee PREVIEW

The Blue Raiders are 4-4 in their last 8 games overall.

Eli Lawrence continues to pace the team offensively averaging 12.6 points per game.

Middle Tennessee defeated Louisiana Tech 68-51 in Ruston earlier this season.

---

