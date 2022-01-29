PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs North Texas

Louisiana Tech (16-4, 7-1) will host North Texas (14-4, 7-1) in Conference USA action on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | WatchStadium.com/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (145-69 in 7 seasons as a HC, 145-69 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

North Texas HC | Grant McCasland (113-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 93-67 in 5 seasons at North Texas)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech got back in the win column with an 80-63 victory over Rice on Thursday night.

In the win, Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Cobe Williams (17 pts), Amorie Archibald (15 pts) and Keaston Willis (10 pts) also scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs.

After turning the ball over 18 times in a loss to UAB last week, Louisiana Tech only had 6 turnovers against Rice on Thursday night.

Scouting the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas earned a hard-fought 63-54 win over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Thursday night.

Mardrez McBride scored a game-high 21 points on 7/14 shooting from the field for the Mean Green.

McBride and Rubin Jones (10 pts, 7 rebs & 7 assts) played all 40 minutes for Grant McCasland's squad.

The Mean Green were playing without leading scorer Tylor Perry against the Golden Eagles.

Perry is averaging 14.3 points in 28 minutes per game. His status for Saturday is uncertain due to injury.

Recent Series History

Dating back to the 2015-2016 season, Louisiana Tech has won 8 of the last 13 contests between the two teams.

The Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the C-USA Tournament last season.

