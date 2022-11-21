Louisiana Tech (1-2) will host UL-Monroe (2-2) in a non-conference match-up on Monday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CUSA.tv

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech dropped a 94-88 decision in Lafayette last Thursday night.

The 'Dogs led by 9 with 8:40 remaining in the contest but were unable to close it out.

In the defeat, Talvin Hester's team shot 52% from the field, 56% from 3, and 93% at the free throw line.

Cobe Williams led the way on the offensive end with a career-high 26 points.

UL-MONROE PREVIEW

The Warhawks come in at 2-2 overall with wins over Dallas Christian and Central Baptist.

Keith Richard's club is averaging an impressive 82.5 points per game.

Tyreke Locure, a transfer from UAB, is leading the team in scoring averaging 13.3 points per game.

THE SERIES

Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series between the two teams 55-36.

The Bulldogs have won 9 in a row dating back to 1991.

---

