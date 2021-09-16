PREVIEW | LA Tech vs SMU pres. by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services

The content is brought to you by Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services. LOTS (Legacy Outpatient Therapy Services) is the Outpatient Therapy component of Legacy Rehabilitation . Since 2003, LOTS has been blessed to serve Ruston and its surrounding communities. The friendly, dedicated, and knowledgeable staff has over 75 years of combined experience providing Physical and Occupational Therapy Services.

Each Thursday we will preview Louisiana Tech's match-up with its upcoming opponent.

Louisiana Tech will host SMU in a non-conference match-up Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

Series History | LA Tech leads 4-1

Betting Line | SMU -12.5, O/U 65.5

LA Tech HC | Skip Holtz (150-113 in 21 seasons as a HC, 62-42 in eight years at Louisiana Tech)

SMU | Sonny Dykes (64-58 in 11 seasons as a HC, 24-13 in four years at SMU)

Scouting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 45-42 victory over Southeastern last weekend.

It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but the 'Dogs earned their first win of the 2021 season.

In the victory, Beejay Williamson finished with 6 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. For his efforts, Williamson was named C-USA and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week.

As good as Williamson was defensively, the unit allowed 598 total yards and 42 points.

A lot to clean up on that side of the ball with SMU looming on Saturday.

Offensively, Austin Kendall finished with 217 yards passing, 10 yards rushing, 2 total TDs and 1 INT.

Marcus Williams finished with 106 total yards on 19 touches at RB.

Tre Harris was the start at receiver on this beautiful Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. The Comeaux HS product hauled in four passes for a career-high 72 yards and his first career TD.

Through two games Louisiana Tech is averaging 39.5 points per game.

Scouting the SMU Mustangs

Sonny Dykes, David Gru, and Colby Cameron will make their first trip back to Ruston since 2012.

Dykes was 22-14 as Louisiana Tech's HC from 2010-2012.

Gru played receiver for the Bulldogs from 2010-2012 and is now the receivers coach at SMU.

Cameron played quarterback from 2008-2012 at Louisiana Tech and is now a quality control analyst for the Mustangs.

Through two weeks, SMU is averaging 45.5 points per game.

Tanner Mordecai, an Oklahoma transfer, has thrown for 629 yards, 11 TDs and 2 INTs.

Ulysses Bentley IV is a major threat at RB with 211 total yards and 2 TDs on just 24 touches through two games.

Danny Gray leads all receivers with 9 catches for 159 yards and 3 TDs.

Defensively, Jim Leavitt's unit is allowing only 10.5 points per game through 2 weeks.

The Mustangs have intercepted five passes in the early going of 2021.

Inside the Numbers











