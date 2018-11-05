Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 07:46:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Player Grades: La Tech vs Mississippi State

R3oeearlbm8dqyrq2uf9
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech fell to Mississippi State Saturday night 45-3. The Bulldogs fell behind from the get-go and were never able to struggle. The Pro Football Focus grades indicate that the Bulldogs stru...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}