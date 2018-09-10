Ticker
Pro Football Focus Player Grades: Louisiana Tech vs Southern

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern 54-17 in its first home game of 2018 on Saturday night. We are going to go position by position and see how the Bulldogs graded out in the win.

Quarterback Grades
Player  Passing Grade  Rushing Grade Overall Grade

J'Mar Smith

90.2

68.6

90.8

Aaron Allen

58.2

58.2

56.8

J'Mar Smith put together his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday night while Aaron Allen saw his first action in the Red and Blue.

Running Back Grades
Player Receiving Grade Rushing Grade Overall Grade

Jaqwis Dancy

64.1

76.1

71.8

Justin Henderson

56.2

68.9

69.0

Kam McKnight

57.4

52.6

51.9

Israel Tucker

55.1

49.0

49.0

Justin Henderson with a strong performance late in the win over Southern. Might Henderson work his way into the Bulldog running back rotation? We'll see.

