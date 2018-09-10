Pro Football Focus Player Grades: Louisiana Tech vs Southern
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern 54-17 in its first home game of 2018 on Saturday night. We are going to go position by position and see how the Bulldogs graded out in the win.
|Player
|Passing Grade
|Rushing Grade
|Overall Grade
|
J'Mar Smith
|
90.2
|
68.6
|
90.8
|
Aaron Allen
|
58.2
|
58.2
|
56.8
J'Mar Smith put together his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday night while Aaron Allen saw his first action in the Red and Blue.
|Player
|Receiving Grade
|Rushing Grade
|Overall Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
64.1
|
76.1
|
71.8
|
Justin Henderson
|
56.2
|
68.9
|
69.0
|
Kam McKnight
|
57.4
|
52.6
|
51.9
|
Israel Tucker
|
55.1
|
49.0
|
49.0
Justin Henderson with a strong performance late in the win over Southern. Might Henderson work his way into the Bulldog running back rotation? We'll see.
Interested in seeing how the Bulldog receivers, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, and defensive backs graded out? Join BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month and continue reading.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news