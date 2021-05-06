BleedTechBlue - QB Landry Lyddy commits to Louisiana Tech

Lyddy plays his high school football at Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, LA.

The 6'0, 190-pound QB chose the Bulldogs over offers from Nevada, UAB, Western Kentucky, ULM, and UMass.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Lyddy told BleedTechBlue.com, "I've grown up an hour from LA Tech my whole life, and I've always wanted to go there. After growing a great relationship with the coaching staff and learning more about the college I realized that Tech is the place that I want to be. I know that Tech will push me to reach my maximum potential."

In 2020, Lyddy completed 66% of his throws for 3,566 yards, 43 TDs and 4 INTs.

In Calvary's 62-41 win over Ouachita Christian in the Division IV State Championship, Lyddy threw for 464 yards (LHSAA Prep Classic Record) and 4 TDs.

For his performance during the 2020 season, Lyddy was named first team All-State and Offensive MVP by the coaches in the state of Louisiana.

Lyddy loves his fit within the Tech offense, "I've had some good talks over the phone with Coach Sloan about the offense and how I'll fit in. I think we're going to throw the ball a lot and throw it efficiently. I'm there to make the guys around me better."



