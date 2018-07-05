The age-old debate across college football year in and year out is who are the best coaches in the country? In this piece, we’ll take a look at who the best coaches are in Conference USA and rank those coaches 1-14.

Lane Kiffin, FAU: There’s really no question about this one. Kiffin is perhaps the best offensive coach in America, and he showed that in 2017 by leading the Owls to a program record 11 wins. Can he get the Owls to a New Year’s Six bowl in 2018? It’s certainly a possibility.

Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech: Skip Holtz has had one losing season at Louisiana Tech that has been followed up by four straight bowl wins. The Tech program is in a really good spot and has developed consistency. With that said, it’s time for Holtz and his Bulldogs to take the next step: Win a Conference USA Championship. Much of that will be determined on whether or not J’Mar Smith can take the next step at quarterback.

Butch Davis, FIU: Butch Davis won eight games in his first year in Miami including a trip to the program’s third bowl game. Davis also won a national championship at Miami in 2000. Alex McGough is off to NFL at quarterback, but Davis did sign the best class in Conference USA. Expect eight or so wins once again in 2018 for the Panthers.

Bill Clark, UAB: Most would rank Clark higher after the job he did a year ago, but I think the Blazers had plenty of luck on their side. The West Division was down in 2017, and the Blazers won some games they had no business winning. This won’t happen in 2018. Book it.

Doc Holliday, Marshall: A few years ago, Holliday would have probably been the best coach in Conference USA. However, in a day where quarterback play is everything, the Thundering Herd have regressed. Three wins in 2016 improved to eight in 2017 with only moderate improvement at quarterback. With Chase Litton gone in 2018, Holliday will find it a tough task to find a solid signal caller once again.

Rick Stockstill, MTSU: The Blue Raiders have had a rough couple of years, mainly due to injury at the quarterback position. Brent Stockstill, Rick’s son, is back for his fifth year in 2018 and should have the Blue Raiders back in a bowl game. If all things fall into place, it’s easy to see the C-USA East race come down to MTSU and FAU.

Seth Littrell, North Texas: I like Littrell; he’s won 14 games in his first two years in Denton. Problem is, he isn’t beating many teams of quality. While he is a great offensive mind, he must show the ability to put a solid defensive product on the field before he can be considered an upper echelon Group of 5 Coach.

Jay Hopson, Southern Miss: I’m somewhat bullish on Hopson as a coach. I picked his team to win the West, but I wonder just how good he really is. He went 32-17 at Alcorn State and is 15-11 in his first two years in Hattiesburg. Hopson has won in his first two years despite mixed results at quarterback, which may have to do with his coaching style. Hopson is a defense first coach and a very good one at that. He must prove that he can develop a quarterback and put a good offensive product on the field to win me over. Nick Mullens had a massive drop off in his first year with the Golden Eagles. Ito Smith had over 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago. Let’s see what Hopson can do with his guys.

Frank Wilson, UTSA: Frank Wilson can recruit. That’s the first thing that comes to mind when pondering on Wilson’s coaching ability. UTSA plays great defense, but like many teams must find success at quarterback to reach the next level. Wilson has seen bad quarterback play follow him from Baton Rouge to San Antonio. In order to make some noise in the West Division of Conference USA, Wilson must show the ability to recruit a quarterback.

Bobby Wilder, Old Dominion: Don’t get me wrong, Wilder has done a fantastic job with the ODU program. He is 72-37 as the head coach. But going from 10 wins in 2016 to only five in 2017 is unacceptable. Injuries played a role, but the program was in prime position to compete for a Conference USA championship. Will the Monarchs bounce back in 2018? It depends on the quarterback play.

Mike Sanford, Western Kentucky: Sanford came to Western Kentucky with plenty of Power Five experience in 2017. In year one, things didn’t go as planned. The Hilltoppers struggled to a 6-7 record, which was considered a major disappointment. The offense will change in 2018 where the quarterback will tote the rock much more. Will it lead to more wins? It better, or Sanford will be feeling the heat from a traditionally good program.

Mike Bloomgren, Rice: The Rice program is in shambles after winning only one game in 2017. Bloomgren has the task of rebuilding a once proud program, but it will take some time. Bryce Love won’t be carrying the rock for the Owls like he was when Bloomgren was the offensive coordinator at Stanford. Finding a competent quarterback will be the first task for Bloomgren in 2018.

Dana Dimel, UTEP: While Dimel was considered a surprise hire too many, one thing is clear--he can coach offensive football. Dimel spent the previous nine seasons at Kansas State; a program that is known for doing more than less. He made Collin Klein into a Heisman finalist at Kansas State. He’ll have to continue to work his magic in El Paso to have success.

Brad Lambert, Charlotte: Lambert is 17-41 in his five years at Charlotte and has yet to have a winning season. The 49ers finished 1-11 in 2017. It’s fair to say that the program is not progressing. Will 2018 be Lambert’s final year on the sidelines? We’ll see.

