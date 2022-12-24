Heard, a safety, will be transferring to Louisiana Tech from Stephen F. Austin where he will have one season of eligibility remaining.

During his 4-year career for the Lumberjacks, Heard had 225 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INTs, 12 PBUs, 7 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Heard told BleedTechBlue.com, "Honestly, my relationships and conversations with the coaches and everything they had to offer at LA Tech made me feel at home. I knew it was the right place from a development standpoint on the field that could give me more opportunities to achieve my goals. It’s also an opportunity to attend one of the best schools academically in the nation so the decision for me was really easy to make."

Heard will help the Bulldogs replace Beejay Williamson and Jaiden Cole in the Tech secondary in 2023.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



