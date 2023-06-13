Sam Broderson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

Broderson is a transfer right-handed pitcher from Wingate University in Wingate, NC.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Broderson told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Tech because of the relationship the coaches built with me, the culture that’s been built there, and the crazy facilities/development.”

During a 3-year career at Wingate, the Winter Garden, FL native had a 3.63 ERA across 121.1 innings pitched.

Broderson struck out 12.2 hitter per 9 IP while limited opponents to a .217 batting average.

