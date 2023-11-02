Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback for Liberty against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

The Cedar Hill, TX native has led the Flames to a perfect 8-0 record in 2023.

Kaidon Salter 2023 Statistics

8 GP, 98/167 (59%) for 1,662 yards, 19 TDs & 3 INTs, 614 yards rushing & 7 TDs

For his efforts, Salter has earned an 88.4 PFF grade across 562 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 17/19 (90%) for 159 yards, 1 TD

0-9 Yards Downfield | 43/58 (74%) for 389 yards, 1 TD

10-19 Yards Downfield | 14/28 (50%) for 270 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 24/49 (49%) for 844 yards, 15 TDs & 2 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 81/125 (65%) for 1,294 yards, 14 TDs & 3 INTs

Under Pressure | 17/42 (41%) for 368 yards, 5 TDs

Not Blitzed | 55/99 (56%) for 738 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 43/68 (63%) for 924 yards, 12 TDs

In case you can't tell, this Liberty passing attack is going to be very difficult to slow down.

First and foremost, the Flames want to run the football. Once Jamey Chadwell gets the run game going, he'll then torch opponents through the air.

Salter will use play action on 46% of his attempts, and he's thrown 15 TDs and 0 INTs off of play action this season.

Blitz the guy? Nope. He's got 12 TDs & 0 INTs against the blitz this season/

Limit the big play? Good luck. Salters has 15 TD throws of 20+ yards in 2023.

This is going to be a tall task for the Tech defense on Saturday.

