Austin Reed will make his 20th straight start at quarterback for Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Reed was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in CUSA and has performed well early on in 2023.

Austin Reed 2023 Statistics

5 GP, 131/212 (62%) for 1,368 yards, 11 TDs & 2 INTs, 67 yards rushing & 3 TDs

For his efforts, Reed has earned a 74.8 PFF grade across 332 snaps this season.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 49/54 (91%) for 239 yards, 3 TDs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 58/84 (69%) for 569 yards, 3 TDs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 14/31 (45%) for 270 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

20+ Yards Downfield | 10/33 (30%) for 288 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 102/156 (65%) for 965 yards, 6 TDs & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 29/56 (52%) for 401 yards, 5 TDs & 1 INT

Not Blitzed | 96/145 (66%) for 947 yards, 7 TDs & 1 INT

When Blitzed | 35/67 (52%) for 419 yards, 4 TDs & 1 INT

Austin Reed is the best quarterback for the best offense in Conference USA. I'm not even going to check the numbers, WKU is the best offense in the league hands down.

Malachi Corley and Easton Messer will be Reed's top targets at WR as the duo has combined for 51 catches this season.

Getting pressure on Reed will be a big key for the Tech defense, but what's new? All QBs struggle with pressure.

Thursday night will be a challenge for the Tech defense.

